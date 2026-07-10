CNN’s Begala: How Is Bernie Not ‘Establishment’ When He’s Been in Office for Decades?

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala questioned how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) can avoid being considered a part of the “establishment” given that he has been in elected office for a long time.

Begala began by saying that, before the newest allegations came out this week, Graham Platner “was the weakest candidate Democrats had in any major Senate race. I took a look, the establishment — by the way, Bernie’s been in elected office for 45 years. Why isn’t he establishment?”

He added, “In Doug’s home state of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, the Democrat running there, is running 10 points ahead of where Kamala was. In Ohio, Sherrod Brown, a veteran experienced establishment, is running 19 points ahead of Kamala. And Graham Platner was running five points behind Kamala. He was the weakest candidate the Democrats had. And so this — all this talk is he had all this energy, he had all those — he was on a glidepath to defeat. Now, I don’t know if a replacement can win. But he was a weak candidate, and he’s a bad man, I’m glad he’s going to get out. But he, by God, better get out.”

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