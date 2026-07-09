‘They Have Not Been Effective’: FNC’s Kilmeade Says Trump Should Replace Kushner, Witkoff in Iran Talks

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “have not been effective” and called for their removal from the administration’s negotiations with Iran.

Kilmeade said, “Iran didn’t realize they had the outline of a framework of a deal if a lifetime. That is you leave the strait alone you get the funds eventually unfrozen. You begin to sell oil, then you survive to live another day. But instead, you’re back to a destroyed economy, a capital that doesn’t have any water, and strategically, we are blowing up their airlines, we are taking down the missile defense. We’re taking down their drone operations. This isn’t just random let them feel pain. They know exactly what they’re doing. Ultimately, they have to retake the strait themselves. I know there’s a multiple plans I hope the president picks the right one.”

He added, “I also don’t think that Witkoff and Kushner should be the ones doing this,” he said. “They’re business guys. They have not been effective in Ukraine, not been effective in Gaza. They have not been effective in this. They can’t have three portfolios to begin with. We have a State Department for a reason.”

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