‘Diplomatic Gangsters’: U.N. Amb. Mike Waltz on How USA Blocked Global Carbon Tax

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ambassador Mike Waltz talked about a carbon tax.

Waltz said, “We got in there and fought and won and defeated it to the point where the E.U. ambassador called us diplomatic gangsters.”

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