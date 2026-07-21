Exclusive — MUNGA! U.N. Amb. Mike Waltz Gives Update on Effort to ‘Make U.N. Great Again’

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ambassador Mike Waltz talked about the U.N.

Waltz said, “Well, we’ve gotten the first major cuts in place. We’ve put the whole place on the diet. We’ve — with President Trump’s support, we’ve withheld US funding until we see the reforms that we need.”

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