The Things from the Movies Really Coming True: Army Sec’y Driscoll Details Rapidly Changing Nature of Warfare

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll talked about technology.

Driscoll said, “I would not be surprised if you see an American soldier, infantrymen with four or five drones flying beside them, a robotic drone system on the ground keeping them safe and then they would probably be wearing something like Meta glasses and having this digital experience where they could point their weapon around a corner, the weapon will show them what’s around the corner without them having to stick their head out. Like the things from the movies really are coming true right now.”

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