Dem Rep. Garcia: After Midterms We Will Investigate ‘Trump Family Corruption’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that if his party wins the majority, Democrats will investigate the Trump family for “corruption.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Congressman Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is a key figure on these issues, including what could happen if the Democrats take back subpoena power and win the midterms. Welcome. Happy to be here. What do you and the committee know about this? Perhaps even beyond some of the public reporting? And what would you do to try to add oversight?”

Garcia said, “Well, first off, there’s no question that this is just unprecedented levels of corruption by Donald Trump, by his family. And no American president has ever enriched himself in the billions of dollars, enriched his family, enriched their companies the way Donald Trump is doing. He’s broken every single rule. And on top of all of what you just laid out, let’s not forget it was the Saudis that gave Jared Kushner $2 billion for an investment firm that they have yet to make any actual investments back on. And so as Kushner gets more wealthy as the Trump boys cut real estate deals after, you know, Donald Trump lands and is trying to do fake diplomacy, they all continue to get wealthier and dramatically wealthier. The crypto deals, the real estate Trump Tower and then you have things like the Qatar jet and all of these projects and deals. They reek of real and serious corruption. And we’re investigating every single one of these leads. We have an enormous amount of evidence in front of us. There’s been incredible reporting on all of these items. And what I will say is, we’re clear-eyed that for us in the Oversight Committee and in the majority, the Trump family corruption is our single largest area that we’re going to be focusing on.”

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