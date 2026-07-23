GOP Rep. McCaul: We Should Negotiate with Iran ‘from the Rubble’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said the Trump administration should let the military “do what they do best and then negotiate from the rubble.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that the country is, quote, begging us, Iran, begging us to make a peace deal. But whenever we reach an agreement, Iran seems to break it, at least according to the Trump administration. Rubio keeps saying that President Trump’s policy is, quote, a head for an eye. Is that the right approach right now? How does this conflict ever get resolved?”

McCaul said, “Look, Wolf, I’m all for negotiating a peace. I don’t trust this regime. As long as this regime is in power. And unfortunately, we did not take out the regime when we started this invasion. We’re going to have a problem. I personally think the best approach here is to allow our CENTCOM commander to execute his military plan to take out their ability to hit tankers in the Straits of Hormuz you know, and also dismantle their nuclear facility. Our military’s capable if we end this start-and-stop approach of stopping to negotiate and then starting up a military campaign. We need to allow our military to do what they do best and then negotiate from the rubble. I think this back-and-forth approach is not the right one, and it will guarantee that this thing delays into the midterm elections, which is precisely what Iran is trying to do right now.”

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