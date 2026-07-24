Khanna: Iran’s More Extreme, Aren’t Saying ‘We Won’t Develop Nuclear Weapons’ Like Khamenei Did

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that Iran’s regime has gotten more extreme than it was before the war “isn’t even saying what Khamenei did, which was, we won’t develop nuclear weapons. The IRGC is stronger.”

Khanna said, “There is no strategy. I’m for results. We just voted to, again, stop the war in Iran this morning in the House, but what has the president achieved? He’s driven gas prices up. He’s driven food prices up. The enriched uranium is still in Iran.”

He continued, “They have a more extreme regime because the son isn’t even saying what Khamenei did, which was, we won’t develop nuclear weapons. The IRGC is stronger. They have more control over the Strait of Hormuz, and Americans are being killed. And the American people are saying, this is worse than just a moral crime, it’s a blunder, and you promised to end foreign wars and you’re getting us into this mess, you’re failing.”

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