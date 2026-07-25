FBN’s Varney: ‘Seems Like’ Iran ‘Proving to Be More Resilient Than We Thought’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” host Stuart Varney responded to satellite imagery from Iran and Israeli intelligence reports on their movements by saying that it appears “the Iranians are proving to be more resilient than we thought.”

While speaking to Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.), Varney said, “Gen., we’ve got new satellite images that show Iran is quickly rebuilding a damaged missile base. Israeli intelligence believes Iran has moved its nuclear material underground, they’re rebuilding the missile base, they’re changing where they’ve got the nuclear material.”

Varney added, “It seems like the Iranians are proving to be more resilient than we thought.”

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