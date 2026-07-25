GOP Rep. Bacon: I Think Pentagon’s Not Properly Informing White House on Troops in Europe, WH Seemed ‘Surprised’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that he believes that the Pentagon has not been keeping the White House properly informed on troop deployments in Europe and, based on his conversations with the White House they were “surprised that nothing has happened with those 5,000 troops” that are supposed to be in Poland.

While discussing the deployment of 5,000 troops in Poland, Bacon said, “I have concerns that there’s a lack of commitment from the Pentagon to get this done.”

He added, “The White House actually agrees with me. I’ve talked to the White House. I think they were surprised that nothing has happened with those 5,000 troops. I think the Pentagon’s not been keeping them informed enough, I think. But the Pentagon responded, and they were angry about it. And I really don’t care. … They’re — they don’t like being pushed around. But, in this case, they need to be pushed around, because they have shown a lack of ability to do the right thing when it comes to NATO, Russia, and Ukraine.”

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