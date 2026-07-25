Khanna: Dems ‘of All Persuasions’ Want Same Thing, Just Less Wealth Concentration, Calling That Socialist Isn’t Working

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that Democrats “of all persuasions” are just calling for less wealth concentration and more affordability and “The Republicans calling it Communism or socialism, it’s simply not working, because what people realize is the current system isn’t working and they want fundamental, transformative change.”

Host Jen Psaki asked, “[W]e have heard this kind of growing talking point from people like Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and others, and Trump about this rise of Communism, right? In the Democratic Party and the threat that poses. Just walk us through the absurdity of that. I’ve called it out, but I want to hear what goes through your head.”

Khanna answered, “All that people are saying, Democrats, and of all persuasions is, you need — can’t have a country where the wealth is in the hands of 19 billionaires, where the 19 billionaires really control 12% of our economy, and people can’t afford healthcare and they can’t afford childcare. I was talking to the president of the College Democrats. And I was actually saddened, because she said to me, Ro, our generation doesn’t think we can get good jobs and we don’t think we can get a house, we just have given up on this. And these young folks are saying this system is not working, we need an economy that’s going to allow people to get a good job, have childcare, have healthcare. And you know what? The Republicans calling it Communism or socialism, it’s simply not working, because what people realize is the current system isn’t working and they want fundamental, transformative change. But no one is talking about taking away private property. No one is talking about taking away private businesses. We’re simply saying that the wealth shouldn’t be just in the hands of a few.”

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