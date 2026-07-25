Marlow: Jack Smith Criminal Referral ‘Exactly What We Need’ — But We Need More!

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jack Smith.

Marlow said, “This is the exact type of stuff that we need to see. This is the exact sort of thing that will restore a lot of conservative voters’ faith in the Republican Party.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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