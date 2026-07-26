Who Is Winning the Democrat’s Civil War?

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Ruthless podcast co-host Josh Holmes talked about Democrats.

Holmes said, “I think if you look at the trajectory of the Democratic Party over the last three decades, this has always been heading off the left hand side of the map.”

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