Pritzker: Trump Likely to Send ICE Agents ‘Carrying Automatic Weapons’ to Polling Places

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump will likely send ICE and CBP agents “wearing camouflage uniforms” and “carrying automatic weapons” to polling places.

Pritzker said, “He has sent troops into American cities. We, of course, took him to court in Illinois and won all the way to the Supreme Court. We won in the Supreme Court to prevent him from sending the National Guard into our streets. We can’t prevent him from sending CBP and ICE. And he did that in Chicago. He did that across Illinois. He did that in Minnesota. As to the elections, he still can call out ICE and CBP and send them to, well, wherever he wants for the elections. And I expect that he may try to do that. They’ll be wearing camouflage uniforms. They’ll be carrying automatic weapons like they did when they invaded our city before. What our job is as governors and in our states is to protect people’s right to vote. That means making sure we’ve got an organization, either a state organization or a party organization that is escorting people into the voting booth so that they know that they can get past these —well, these folks can’t come within 100ft in Illinois of a polling place. So we’re going to protect people’s right to vote.”

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