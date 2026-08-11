MS NOW’s Steele: We Are on a ‘Roller Coaster to Election Hell’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Michael Steele said the Trump Administration has put the nation on a “roller coaster to election hell.”

Steele said, “Can I just start by saying to our audience what you just heard there was simplistic stupidity. It was telling the president of the United States something that is just constitutionally and factually incorrect. And the reality of it is, when you engage in simplistic stupidity, particularly when you’re speaking to someone who doesn’t have the intellectual capacity to understand that it is simplistic stupidity and the best answer they can give you is, ‘Well, stranger things have happened,’ you’re on a roller coaster to election hell.”

He added, “And that’s the reality that’s been set up for us by this administration for the past two years. We started this conversation at the beginning of this term, warning people that the end game was to get to a point where Donald Trump could somehow engage in invoking the Insurrection Act, declaring a national emergency so that these 2026 elections could be taken by him and redesigned however he wants.”

Co-host Eugene Daniels said, “At the end of the day the president of the United States seems very interested in some kind of national emergency.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN