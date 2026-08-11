‘They Want to Win Elections by Fraud’: GOP Rep. Norman Rips Kamala Harris for SAVE America Act Remarks

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments disparaging the SAVE America Act.

According to the South Carolina Republican, who is also a candidate for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s South Carolina Republican primary, Harris’ statement demonstrated a desire to “win elections by fraud.”

“So potential 2028 contender Kamala Harris is now taking some heat,” guest host Cheryl Casone said. She posted this video about what you just mentioned, the SAVE America Act. Watch this.

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“This president is trying to push this SAVE Act, which basically would require that for people to register to vote, you’re going to have to have proof of who you are,” Harris said.

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Casone explained, “You know, polls show that voter ID has wide-ranging support, 80, 90 points approval there, why is she saying it’s negative?”

Norman replied, “That one, quote, sentence that she made, you have to prove that you are who you say you are. That ought to scare every American. The reason they opened the gates to let the flood of immigrants come in to the tune of 20 million plus is the fact they wanted a voting bloc. They want to put them on the rolls of — on the backs of the American people to support them, and we just can’t do that. I mean, it’s known that any time we’ve had like the DOGE Commission cuts in that we found waste, fraud, and abuse. Guess who voted against it? The Democrats. They did it in unison. They did stick together on that.”

“But that’s what the American people are going to have to realize,” he added. “We’ve got so much, so much improvement to cut out waste, fraud, and abuse. And what Kamala Harris said, it says it all. They want to win elections by fraud. They want to win it by any means, and we can’t let that happen. And that’s why that one bill — the SAVE AMERICA Act is what we ought to really focus on and get passed. And whatever it takes to get the Senate to move on that, we’re going to have to do, and hopefully we will.”

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