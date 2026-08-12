Dem Rep. Castro: Cities Should End Deals ‘to Go Enforce Immigration Law’ That They’re Using to Help Close Deficits

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) discussed his push to get cities to end their agreements with ICE and said that cities are “trying to close their budget deficits by partnering with ICE, because ICE is throwing a lot of money at them to go enforce immigration law, to become federal agents, basically.”

Castro said, “[I]n Texas, especially, and I would say it’s true for Florida as well, but city governments and local law enforcement are facing two big problems right now: Number one, Gov. Abbott (R) has put pressure on local law enforcement to essentially become partners with ICE, even though you’ve got all this bad stuff going on. The second is that a lot of these cities have budget deficits. And so, what we found is that they’re essentially trying to close their budget deficits by partnering with ICE, because ICE is throwing a lot of money at them to go enforce immigration law, to become federal agents, basically.”

He continued, “So, because of those two things, the cities have been under a lot of pressure, and some of these cities, obviously, have decided to bite.”

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