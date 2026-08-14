Schiff: Dems ‘Will Have a Reckoning,’ Recoup Funds Trump Improperly Spent

Friday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said once in power, Democrats “will have a reckoning,” which should include the Justice Department trying to recoup funds President Donald Trump “improperly spent.”

Schiff said, “I do have confidence in the lower courts. I think we’ve seen a lot of independence and devotion to the rule of law in lower courts. But of course, the president is counting on the people he put on the Supreme Court to do his bidding and most of the time they’re willing to do it. They’re willing to give him all kinds of power that previous presidents haven’t had.”

He added, “The only exception seems to be when it comes down to affecting the money interests behind these Supreme Court justices and their appointments. So I think on things like tariffs or firing the members of the Federal Board of Reserves, they will go where the money is instead of going where the president is. But letting the president abuse taxpayer dollars to build his golden ballroom and the fact that he has lied about it to the country and said no taxpayer dollars were going to be used, what I would call now a golden lie behind that ballroom, I don’t know that the Supreme Court is willing to say no to the president on things like that. We will have a reckoning. There will be an accounting. And I would frankly, like to see one day that the Justice Department try to recoup those funds that were improperly spent by the president already, probably hundreds of millions on that golden ballroom.”

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