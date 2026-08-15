Exclusive — Robert Kennedy Jr.: No One Trusts the CDC, Here’s How to Restore Institutional Trust

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about the CDC.

Kennedy said, “We’re trying to do is to do what the Europeans do. They don’t have mandates there and yet they have a lot — they have very high levels of compliance because people trust the public health agency.”

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