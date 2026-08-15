Maher: Mamdani’s Grocery Store Proposal Isn’t Competition, It’s an Idea That’s Never Worked

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) government-run grocery store proposal and said that it’s an idea that hasn’t worked before and is going to unfairly undercut legitimate private sector businesses.

Maher said, “He’s opening these city-run stores, grocery stores. I don’t think they have one yet, but that’s the plan, that will sell meat and bread and other items, I assume, for 30% below market rate. His quote was, the Mayor said, I look forward to the competition. May the most affordable grocery store win. Well, it’s not competition if you’re undercutting legitimate businessmen by 30%. I wonder who’s going to win. But who’s subsidizing that, who’s paying for that? I guess richer people, and that’s the plan.”

Maher then asked former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), “But do you think it’s workable? It never has before.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett