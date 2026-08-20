GOP Rep. McCormick: Can’t Beat Iran with Sanctions Alone, They Can Still Trade

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that the sooner the war in Iran ends, the better, since wars never become more popular as they go along, and “You’re not going to do it just through economic sanctions. It’s not going to happen. They’re not just sealocked. They can actually trade over land. They can rebuild railroad tracks. They can rebuild bridges. They’re being resupplied by the air.”

Co-host Marc Lotter asked, “Do you think economic attacks can actually bring the regime to heel, or is it going to have to involve the military?”

McCormick answered, “Yeah, there is very little that’s going to bring them to heel other than to make it absolutely miserable. Economics is one thing, but, quite frankly, if you’re going to fight a war, no war becomes more popular over time. I used to teach evolution of warfare. The faste[r] you end this, the better. You’re not going to do it just through economic sanctions. It’s not going to happen. They’re not just sealocked. They can actually trade over land. They can rebuild railroad tracks. They can rebuild bridges. They’re being resupplied by the air. We all remember the Berlin airlift, during those times. Quite frankly, in my opinion, we should have take the gloves off right from the beginning and hammered them. You have to make it absolutely miserable on their populace if they’re going to rise up, or if anybody’s going to overthrow this government. Unconditional surrender, which is what President Trump’s initial intent was, his gut feeling, which I hope he relies on, is the only way you were going to get rid of these bad actors. They’ve been defiant every step of the way. Nothing we’ve done has made them even consider to do anything right. These guys have got to go. They’re going to be threatening us for the rest of our lives, and the rest of our children’s lives.”

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