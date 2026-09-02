Troy Jackson on Charge He’s Basically a Dem Socialist: It’s ‘Quite Normal For Me’ Because ‘I’m Working Class’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Troy Jackson responded to his opponent, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), saying that he’s changed his positions and is now basically a democratic socialist by saying that “it’s actually quite normal for me. Susan Collins is what I would consider management, and I’m working class. And that’s what management always does to everyday working-class people.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “So, clearly, Susan Collins and Republicans are trying out a bunch of different ways to go after you. They’re throwing a lot of spaghetti up against the wall here. And I just want to play for you a clip…where she’s testing one of those attacks, I should say, out. So, let’s play that clip. We’ll talk about it.”

Psaki then played video of Collins saying, “Troy has changed his position on a whole lot of issues. And he started out as a very conservative Republican, now, he’s essentially a democratic socialist.”

Psaki then asked, “So, that was clearly a practice line. You can always tell and feel it when there is a practice line that was in a set of talking points. What’s your reaction to that line of attack?”

Jackson responded, “Yeah, well, it’s actually quite normal for me. Susan Collins is what I would consider management, and I’m working class. And that’s what management always does to everyday working-class people. Well, that’s not true — not always, but oftentimes, regardless of what people call me or anything like that, there’s no one that’s ever known that I am not fighting for everyday working-class Mainers every day, all the time. And Susan Collins doesn’t do that. When we were struggling loggers, back when I was 29 years old, Collins was in her first term, and we were on the other side of the billionaire landowners, and she stood with the billionaire landowners. She always stands with the billionaires. So, anything she says about me is no shock to me, because, again, she fights for wealthy people, and I fight for everyday people.”

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