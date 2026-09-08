Chicago: At Least 38 Shot over Labor Day Weekend

At least 38 people were shot, eight of them fatally, over Labor Day weekend in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the weekend’s first fatal shooting was a 28-year-old man who was killed about 11:15 p.m. Friday “in the 7300 block of South Kedzie Avenue,” following an argument.

Hours later, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot “in the 6500 block of South Laflin Street.”

Crystal Salter was found shot Sunday just after midnight in a home “in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.” She was transported to a hospital where she died.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while sitting in a car “in the 300 block of North Lamon Avenue” and another man, 26-years of age, “was fatally shot Sunday evening near Kosciuszko Park in the Logan Square neighborhood.”

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Around 7:30 a.m. Labor Day, police discovered a deceased 27-year-old woman who had been shot “inside a Woodlawn home in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue.” And at 11:55 p.m. Labor Day, two men were shot to death during an argument in a “home in the 600 block of West 74th Street.”

In one of the non-fatal shootings, CBS News reported that two boys, ages 14 and 17, “were hit by gunfire in the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue” around 4 p.m. Labor Day. Both boys were hospitalized in critical condition.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times showed that 294 people have been killed in Chicago thus far this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.