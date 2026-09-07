Florida State Football Game Kicks it Old School After Major Power Outage

The football game between Florida State and Southern Methodist University kicked it old school on Monday following a major power outage.

The power outage occurred minutes before the game on Monday when all the stadium lights suddenly powered off, which forced both teams into the locker room, per Fox News.

The game was scheduled to kickoff at 7:39 p.m. ET, but a power surge sent the stadium into darkness just as both teams had taking the field,” note Every twenty minutes, officials from both schools and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips were meeting to discuss possible outcomes if they weren’t able to play the game on Monday night. At 8:45 ET, following a third meeting between officials, the decision was made to play the game on Monday night without any type of communications. This included helmet-to-helmet comms, communication between coordinators or iPad usage along the sideline.

Prior to kickoff, officials were seen practicing hand signals with coaches while the stadium worked to get the power back.

“The Seminoles have a tough start to the season, facing SMU this week before taking on No. 13 Alabama on the road next week,” noted Bleacher Report. “Florida State is looking to return to national relevance, and a few wins over ranked opponents would help set the tone.”