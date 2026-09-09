Milwaukee: Suspect Dead, Officer Injured During Shootout

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded and the suspect he was chasing was shot dead during a foot pursuit Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Police Department indicated officers spotted a car that was tied to a report of shots being fired earlier in the city, FOX 6 noted. A vehicle pursuit ensued, during which the two passengers in the vehicle jumped out and fled on foot.

A 35-year-old officer pursued one of the suspects and exchanged gunfire with him, striking and killing the suspect. The officer was shot during the back-and-forth as well.

WISN reported that “the Milwaukee Police Association said the officer was shot in the line of duty and is home recovering.” The officer has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for “more than three years.”

The second passenger who fled the suspect’s car on foot is still on the loose.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.