‘Artificial’ Trailer Teases Terrifying OpenAI Future: ‘Countries Will Fall. Industries Are Going to Collapse’

Sept. 8 (UPI) — Neon released a teaser for Artificial on Tuesday. The film opens Dec. 25.

Andrew Garfield plays Sam Altman in a story of the creation of ChatGPT by OpenAI. The teaser shows Altman arriving at the office through a long path that includes a room stocked with guns behind glass.

In a voiceover, Altman predicts the impact of artificial intelligence.

“We opened Pandora’s Box together,” he says. “The future’s inevitable. Countries will fall. Industries are gonna collapse and we get to be the ones to shepherd people into this new world.”

Artificial is directed by Luca Guadagnino who directed Garfield in After the Hunt. Simon Rich wrote the screenplay.

Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Billie Lourd, Chris O’Dowd, Ike Barinholtz and Mark Rylance also star.

Artificial will premiere at the New York Film Festival and play BFI London.