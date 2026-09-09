Alliance for a Better Future CEO Janet Kelly said during the Breitbart News “State of the Economy” policy event Tuesday that humanity dignity must be at the core of artificial intelligence (AI) policy, adding that she believes “every single human is made with inherent value and worth.”

While speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during a Breitbart News event, Kelly spoke about how AI “has the potential to be the most powerful technology in the world.”

“AI has the potential to be the most powerful technology in the world. We exist to make sure that it’s channeled in the right direction, and that it’s built with American values — protecting kids, our economy, our country. I believe that AI has the potential to be the most life changing, life giving, lifesaving tech in the whole world, if it is channeled in the right direction,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued to speak about how currently “only 25 percent of Americans trust AI,” adding that to “win the war on AI” developers need to build AI “that is trustworthy.”

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“The way that we win the war on AI is to build AI that is trustworthy, that Americans will use, that they believe benefits them. And, that’s why we exist, to promote policies that do that,” Kelly explained.

Kelly went on to highlight the life-saving impacts that AI has had in the medical field, noting that “right now when it comes to breast cancer radiology, the AI diagnostics are better than humans already by about 12 percent.”

“At the core, and sort of the tie between being secretary of health and running an AI policy org is this idea of human dignity, and I believe that every single human is made with inherent value and worth, and if that can be our focus, that’s something that can help us build trust,” Kelly continued.

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