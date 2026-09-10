GOP Rep. Buddy Carter: ‘We Need the Stimulus’ of $5K Check, ‘People Are Hurting’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) defended President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 check by saying that while there has been progress made on inflation and stimulating the economy during the Trump administration, “people are hurting, they need more money in their pockets,” and “we need the stimulus, and this is going to help stimulate our economy.”

Carter stated, “[R]ight now, people are hurting, they need more money in their pockets, and this is a way for us to get more money to them. Yes, this is different from what the Biden-Harris administration [did] and their policies. It’s much different. And I would mention to you that inflation is lower than it was during their administration, and that we have created more jobs and we do have a recovering economy.”

He added that “people right now, our economy, we need the stimulus, and this is going to help stimulate our economy. And that’s what the president is trying to do, and that’s what we’ve done in this administration.”

Later, Carter said, “We have addressed inflation…and we’ve made sure that we’ve got inflation under control.” And the Federal Reserve should lower rates.

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