Jim Jordan: ‘Radical’ Left Now Fully Controls the Democrat Party

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) applauded to Sens. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) for their speeches at the Republican National Convention underway in Dallas.

According to the Ohio Republican lawmaker, for the GOP to be successful in the November midterm elections, they needed to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump administration while also reminding voters how “radical” the Democratic Party had become.

“[N]ow there’s signs, because we’ve deported, and others have left voluntarily, about 3 million people,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Rents are stabilizing. There’s more housing available. Hospitals aren’t under burden. Schools aren’t being overburdened with crowded classrooms. There’s a lot of benefits to this.”

Jordan replied, “Yeah, I think Senator McCormick said it well. We need to remind the voters, first of all, what a great country it is. Best country ever. Greatest nation in history. Second, what we’ve done. Cut taxes, secure the border, as Senator Schmitt was talking about. Talk about the things we told them we were going to do, and that we accomplished. And then third, as Senator was saying, remind them just how radical the left has become, and they now fully control the Democrat Party.”

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