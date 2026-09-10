Speaker Johnson: Mainstream Media Are Running a ‘False Narrative’ About Democrats

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) argued that the mainstream media were creating obstacles for Republican midterm success because it was running with a “false narrative” about the state of the modern Democrat Party.

“A lot of Republicans I’ve talked to today are frustrated because they don’t think the administration and Republicans have done enough to make the affirmative case for the Trump economy,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Everyone’s upset about gas prices. We understand that that’s temporary, but the reindustrialization, the rising wages, the best time ever The Wall Street Journal said for men and women without college degrees in the workforce. I mean, the good news is there for people to talk about, but it’s kind of been more of a defensive strategy instead of an offensive strategy. Does that change tonight?”

Johnson replied, “Well, we have a lot of it. Does it changes tonight? We have a lot of headwinds because the mainstream media, of course, is running with the false narrative of the Democrats every single day. And on Capitol Hill, we put out the facts over and over, and they obscure those. Right. So this is a good time for us to highlight all that. We have done extraordinary things. It’s an incredible record to run on. Not only wages going up since President Trump took office over 3 percent, a million private sector jobs added to the economy. We’re shrinking government and growing the private sector and the free market.”

“That is what helps all hardworking American families,” he continued. “Biggest tax cuts in U.S. history. Biggest spending cuts in U.S. history as well. People feel the effects of that. We have greater and brighter days ahead. We have to keep going on the trajectory we were on and not turn the keys over to a bunch of communists because that is the question right now on the ballot.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor