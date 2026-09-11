Jim Jordan: ‘We Did What We Said We Were Going to Do in 2024’

During an interview with Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed the perceived uptick in the American economy, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

According to Jordan, the economic acceleration was evidence that Republicans had done what they pledged to do during the 2024 campaign.

“You know, chairman, what do you make of this optimistic news from, you know, Secretary Bessent?” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “We’re looking at the data: A record acceleration. Let me give you the data: New business formation, nearly 580,000 new business applications in July. That’s the highest monthly total in the series, which dates back to 2004. It’s up 23.4 percent from last July. It’s bigger than the massive surge in the pandemic. The U.S. now has an unadjusted total count of nearly four million new business formations now coming through the first — the second term of President Trump. Plus, the U.S. is in a manufacturing boom. Manufacturing profits are soaring up two-thirds since last year to nearly $144 billion.”

Jordan replied, “Yes, not to mention the jobs growth we saw last month. I think 167,000 new jobs on top of the adjusted numbers for the months before that, which went up as well. So jobs are up, business creations are up, everything is up. But I understand for American families things still cost a little too much, and we’re dealing with that. But we’ve got to go also tell the American people we did what we said we were going to do in 2024. You elected us to secure the border, we did it. You elected us to cut your taxes, we did it at record levels.”

“You elected us to say to individuals in our welfare systems, if you’re able-bodied, guess what? You’re going to have to work now if you’re going to get American tax dollars,” he continued. “So, we did all the things we told them. We understand the cost of things, and we also got to talk about how great this country is. If we do that, I think we can stop the left and win.”

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