Khanna: Blanche on ‘Thin Ice,’ Dems Looking at Impeachment

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Attorney General Todd Blanche should be impeached.

Khanna said, “Under Robert Garcia’s leadership, let me tell you DOGE is going to be brought in front of our committee. Elon Musk is going to be brought in front of our committee. The people who committed these ICE horrific killings are going to be brought in front of our committee. The people who are committing rogue prosecutions are going to be brought in front of our committee. We will have accountability in America. That’s what November’s election is about.”

He continued, “Todd Blanche already is on thin ice. He is the one who has broken the law by not releasing the Epstein files— the law Thomas Massie and I passed. Half of them have been release, half he has refused to release. The federal judges ordered him to do that. He has not prosecuted a single person in the Epstein files.”

He added, “And now you have evidence that the Department of Justice is using politics to prosecute people. That is the biggest violation of everything America stands for. And you’ve had Todd Blanche say, I consult the president on criminal cases. He has obfuscated. Obviously, he says, well, of course I need to consult the president. Yes, you can consult him on policy. You can’t consult him on who to prosecute in America. So, absolutely, we need to look at impeachment. We need to look at holding him accountable.”

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