Gottheimer: ‘External Forces’ Trying to Push Opinion Against AI

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that there are “external forces at play” pushing public opinion against AI and “the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians have always been eager to jump into our systems and influence things, it’s like look at TikTok, right?”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Rep. Gottheimer, just quickly, as you sit on the Intelligence Committee, it’s been suggested by the likes of David Sacks that this is a Chinese psyop, all of this fear about AI destroying humanity. Have you seen evidence that China is trying to manipulate public opinion in the U.S. on this issue?”

Gottheimer answered, “Well, obviously, I can’t talk about what’s classified, but I think — this is not just in my opinion, external forces at play. We know, of course, from the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians have always been eager to jump into our systems and influence things, it’s like look at TikTok, right? And trying to influence elections, and we know that’s — and there’s a pattern of that in the past. But this is also making sure we work with all of these labs, all of these companies, all the players in the system to make sure we do this in a safe way, because we do know that the agents are escaping, that’s not a made-up thing. We do know that, when you have an Anthropic engineer leave and say we’ve got a real red alert here, that we should pay attention. So, I think the key is for us to be smart, to sit down, to work in a bipartisan way to do this. I’m hoping when we get back after the election in November, we can bring some bills to the floor during lame duck. I hope that the Republican majority brings some of them — we’ve got a bunch of bipartisan bills that are sitting there. Hopefully, we’ll bring them up. Because we’ve got to act on this.”

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