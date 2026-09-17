Stevens: I’m Happy El-Sayed Is Saying Piker ‘Has Nothing to Do with What He’s Running on Anymore’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said that she is pleased that Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is addressing Hasan Piker by “saying this has nothing to do with what he’s running on anymore.”

Host Jake Tapper said that El-Sayed has “been trying, since the primary, to distance himself from left-wing media personality Hasan Piker, who you criticized him for campaigning with.”

Stevens responded, “Hooray. He does need to be distanced from.”

Tapper then played video of El-Sayed saying, “I understand that that’s exciting conversation in DC, but I would encourage you to come to places like Michigan and have conversations with people. I promise you, they don’t think that a streamer in California is raising the price of their gas or their groceries.”

Tapper then asked, “Today, Piker is making some headlines because he told Axios that, pound for pound, the United States is worse than al-Qaeda when it comes to terrorism and taking life. Do you think this Piker problem is still a problem in Michigan, not just in DC?”

Stevens answered, “Well, Piker is a demagogue who’s way outside of the bounds of the Democratic Party that I’m a proud part of, and I don’t like it. I’m glad to hear that the nominee’s saying this has nothing to do with what he’s running on anymore.”

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