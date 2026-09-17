Dem Rep. Min: GOP Trying to Distract by Talking About DEI, El-Sayed, Trans People

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) said that Republicans “are looking for distractions. So, they’re talking a lot about DEI. They’re talking about Abdul El-Sayed or whatever his name is. They’re talking about trans people.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “Let’s talk about another aspect of the midterms, JD Vance told House Republicans at a closed-door meeting the following: ‘If you are one of the few Republicans who’s running against a Democrat who’s not that crazy, then just talk about Abdul El-Sayed. He’s got enough material for the whole country.’ El-Sayed was on the Hill meeting with Senate Democrats just yesterday.”

After Bolduan said that Min has campaigned with El-Sayed, which Min said isn’t true, and Bolduan apologized for saying, she then asked, “Do you think that he is a problem for your party in these races in the midterms?”

Min responded, “Here’s what I think: I think Republicans are looking for anything they can use to distract people from the fact that they have failed, over and over again. Americans are pissed off about rising costs, about the lack of good jobs in this country, housing, the Iran war, tariffs, and the massive corruption in the White House with the Trump family that we talked about in a hearing earlier this week. Republicans have not addressed any of this. They are looking for distractions. So, they’re talking a lot about DEI. They’re talking about Abdul El-Sayed or whatever his name is. They’re talking about trans people. That is not what people in my district are talking about. … You know how many hearings we’ve held this year on DEI and trans people? We had a whole hearing last year on trans athletes and fencing. There’s one trans athlete in collegiate fencing. It’s a co-ed sport, which is not something I knew about. They are trying to distract the American people right now, and this is another example of that. People are not buying it, though. They’re pissed off.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett