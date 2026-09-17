Schiff: In Midterms, Trump Voters Will ‘Vote Democratic or Not Vote at All’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In” that President Donald Trump’s voters will “either vote Democratic or not vote at all” in the midterm elections.

Schiff said, “I think we always wonder how much voters take into consideration the need to have checks and balances in the system. How much does that really factor into their decisions? I think given the extremity of this administration, that will definitely be a factor for voters. They see this president out of control. Even those that voted for him see him doing things he promised not to do. They see him ignoring the pain that his policies are inflicting on them with the cost of living. And I think, you know, they want some check on this runaway abuse of authority by the president. They also, I think, are deeply turned off by the guy who said he was going to drain the swamp, how much he has just turned this into the most lucrative swamp for his family that the country has ever seen.”

He added, “So I think voters do want to push back on that. And mostly I think we see this over and over again with greater and greater frequency. They’re just so disappointed in him, the people that supported him, that I think they’re prepared to walk away from him. Either vote Democratic or not vote at all. I think one of the major sources of the disappointment, of course, the war which continues and again, in which real lives are at stake, Iranian lives, American lives, the lives of others.”

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