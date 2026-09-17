Don Lemon: Trump Administration Attempts to Stifle Free Speech Is ‘Fascism’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight, ” journalist Don Lemon said the Trump administration is attempting to stifle free speech, which he called “fascism.”

Co-host Eugene Daniels said, “It’s a whole of government approach stifling free speech in this country. And from a party of folks who have been for years yelling at all of us that they want to be able to say what they want to say, and no one should be canceled. And yet they are using all of the tools of the government and their allies in the right wing media space to do that. And I’m curious, what do you think, as someone who’s a student of history, like, where does that leave us? And more importantly, what tools do the American people have to fight against that?”

Lemon said, “Well, it’s what I said. It’s the F word. You said not to cuss. I’m not cussing. It’s fascism. That’s what it is. It’s a dictatorship or authoritarianism, whatever you want to call it. Donald Trump thinks he’s a strong man. He thinks that he can do no wrong. He doesn’t want media or anyone saying anything that is in some, in any way, critical of him and the administration.

Daniels said, “But is there a way out of it?”

Lemon answered, “There’s a way out of it. And that way is in November of 2026 and November of 2028. The way out of it is for people who have platforms like this, who are journalists, who believe in the First Amendment, who believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press, for us to stand tall now and not be fearful.”

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