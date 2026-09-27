Sen. Kelly: Trump ‘Stuck’ in Iran War ‘Without an Exit Strategy’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump is “stuck” in the Iran military conflict without an exit strategy.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: I do want to talk about the war now, and you’ve made your point about what’s happening there. The president did not accept any deal with the Iranians. The Iranians seem, I think, to believe that they should control the Strait. And that’s not going to happen, I doubt. But what do you do at this point? We’re in it. Do you just leave?

KELLY: Well, I mean, the president got into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, without an exit strategy. He’s stuck. He’s got his son-in-law trying to negotiate this with his golf and real estate buddy. I mean, they’re not the best people in our country to do this. You have to get some professionals who understand the Iranians and know how to negotiate with them. We can’t leave the Strait in the hands of the Iranians. They can’t be allowed to get a nuclear weapon.

Hey, I think what the president would love to do is get back to where he was before he started this thing. The Iranians weren’t racing to get a nuclear weapon. The Straits were open. And we didn’t have over 20 dead service members and 800 injured. This thing has been a disaster, and it’s been a mistake. And it’s because of the failed leadership of this president.