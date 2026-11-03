Election Night LiveWire *** Blue Wave or Bust for Democrats: America Votes as Both Chambers of Congress in Flux

It’s the moment of truth in America’s midterm elections in President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House as voters coast to coast cast ballots to determine which party controls each chamber of the United States Congress and key governors’ mansions around the country.

Expectations are sky high for Democrats in large part thanks to polls and prediction markets forecasting a clean sweep of control of the legislative branch of government at the federal level and governors’ races nationwide. Democrats, to have a good night, need to far exceed just taking a reasonably sized House majority–they have to sweep across the battlegrounds for U.S. Senate and take that chamber’s majority as well, tearing deep into GOP strongholds like Texas, Kansas, Alaska, Ohio, or Iowa to do it.

For Republicans, meanwhile, they seek to defy history and hold on to their Senate and House majorities–the former is far easier to do than the latter–while also holding on to or even flipping some governors’ mansions.

While Congress is increasingly irrelevant in the United States–the real power lies at the White House–either party could get energy coming out of this midterm election to set the stage with momentum for the upcoming all-important 2028 presidential election. Democrats could use any newly gained power to target Trump and those around him with investigations, whereas Republicans would almost certainly see holding on to any power as an affirmation of Trump’s 2024 electoral mandate.

Polls begin closing in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET, and then close every hour or half hour afterwards throughout the night. Follow along here on Breitbart News for live results, news, and analysis from across the country as the nation weighs in with the 2026 midterm elections.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

In Florida’s governor race, Donalds is now within 2 points of Jolly–trailing by just about a hundred thousand votes. But fear not Florida patriots, the panhandle is coming. In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) is within about 50 thousand votes or about 1 percent of Democrat Angie Nixon. Both Donalds and Moody are going to shoot up big time in the coming hour or so.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET:

Polls have now closed in Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

In Georgia, Ossoff has a significant lead and NBC News is projecting that Ossoff will win. Decision Desk HQ has also called the race for Ossoff.

UPDATE 7:21 p.m. ET:

In Florida’s 27th congressional district, one of the key battleground House seats where Democrats would need to take to take the House, Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) trails her Democrat challenger Elliott Rodriguez by about 3 percent with 75 percent reporting. Salazar has 48.2 percent to Rodriguez’s 51.8 percent, a margin of about six thousand votes. What’s remaining to be counted remains to be seen, but Republicans would need to hold seats like this to hold their House majority.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. ET:

Florida counts quickly, and currently has 48 percent reporting in the governor’s race according to the New York Times. Donalds has significantly cut into Jolly’s lead, and now trails by just about 6 points 52.6 percent to 46.3 percent. Expect Donalds to surge as election day and panhandle votes come in.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m. ET:

An NBC News election day exit poll shows Republicans winning election day voters by double digits, so these results could get interesting in that Democrats are doing better with mail and early voters while Republicans do better on same-day voters:

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. ET:

The first votes are in in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has a slight read there right now. It’s less than 1 percent of the vote so far and he only leads by a few hundred votes, but Ossoff is heavily favored to win this race so if he comes up short it would be a very bad night for Democrats.

UPDATE 7:07 p.m. ET:

The first votes are in–4 percent reporting–in Florida’s governor’s race. Former Rep. David Jolly, the Democrat, leads slightly 54.7 percent to 44.1 percent for Republican Byron Donalds. This will tighten and probably flip very soon.

UPDATE 7 p.m. ET:

The polls have closed now in most of Florida, most of New Hampshire, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and the rest of both Indiana and Kentucky. Much more results are expected imminently.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. ET:

Democrats’ lead in Duval County, Florida, has collapsed to under 3 percent now and may signal a much closer race nationally for the U.S. House majority than conventional wisdom has suggested:

UPDATE 6:19 p.m. ET:

Turnout in Florida is expected to significantly favor Republicans, though slightly less than in 2024–but nonetheless Florida, in which the polls are open for another 40 or so minutes statewide and another hour beyond that in the panhandle, appears to be going red again:

Also, of particular interest is Duval County–Jacksonville–since it often mirrors the national environment:

If that’s again the case, this could be a lot closer of an election than Democrats would like. Remains to be seen as it’s far too early to tell nationally if this trend can be extrapolated, but at least in Florida the Republicans came out.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. ET:

Exit polls are brutal for Republicans on economic numbers and inflation and cost of living:

But Scott Jennings says these are more of a mixed bag:

UPDATE 6:08 p.m. ET:

The first votes have posted in both Kentucky and Indiana, but the results are so minimal it’s impossible to read anything into them so far. Nonetheless, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) leads the Kentucky U.S. Senate race and there are some House race votes in both places that have begun reporting.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. ET:

Polls have closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. We are awaiting first results from those places.