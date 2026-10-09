Khanna: ‘We Need a Truth and Accountability Commission’ to Hold Trump Accountable

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said “we need a truth and accountability commission in this country” to hold President Donald Trump, his family, and Cabinet officials “accountable.”

Khanna said, “The reality is, you have people who have a bravado, a sense that they’re tough guys, that they’re going to do this and make America tough and strong. And we are less respected today under their leadership than ever since World War II. I traveled to see the pope and, you know, in Italy, in Germany, in UK, in Canada, they trust China more than they trust us. Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have destroyed America’s credibility in this world because they have no sense of morality, no sense of strategy. And they’re relying on sort of just gut masculinity. It’s not just morally bankrupt, it’s also just strategically dumb.”

He added, “We don’t have to wait until we take back the Congress. Right after the elections, in the lame duck, Thomas Massie has a impeachment resolution, and that is going to get, in my view, 20 Republicans. He needs to be impeached. But that’s not enough. We need a truth and accountability commission in this country, and we need to hold accountable people like Pete Hegseth, who ordered firings on fishermen’s boats, who fired generals, who are having public spectacles, like executions, in public. And we need to hold accountable the people who DOGE-ed this country, the Trump family that is being enriched by cryptocurrency. I don’t want us to have a kumbaya moment and move on. Not because of vindictiveness, but because the rule of law matters. The Constitution matters, and there has to be accountability for the people who violated it.”

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