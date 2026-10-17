Anna Paulina Luna: Democrat ‘Radicals’ Posing as Moderates ‘Could Not Be Further from the Truth’

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) warned voters that some Democrats attempting to moderate their message were radicals posing as moderates and urged them to continue backing Republicans.

“Now you’re all invested in this election,” host Jesse Watters said. “Your office might shrink. You know you’re going to get bossed around in committee. What are your people, your donors, your insiders, your pollsters telling you about how it’s going to shake out?”

Luna replied, “Look, I’d like to use Wisconsin’s Democrat primary as an example. Leading up into elections, we know that there’s push-pulls that will try to either increase or suppress voter turnout. So really, this election across the country is going to be determined by how many people show up and vote, and if those people truly believe the attack ads, or if they are thinking independently and can see through all the noise. And so, what I would tell you is for every candidate across the country to focus on what your message is for the American people. What I’m telling people is, look, remember the party that cheered when Charlie Kirk was assassinated. The President was — you know, had multiple assassination attempts on his life, and unfortunately, what we’re finding is these candidates left of center that are embracing DSA are the same candidates that, when they survey young people, they’re finding that, you know, people that unfortunately are left of center are more inclined to say that if there is an assassination of the President or of Elon Musk, that it’s somewhat justified.”

“And so, the radicals that are now posing as moderates could not be further from the truth,” she added. “And I think people need to understand that. Maybe we’re not perfect, but what I will tell you is that we love this country. We believe it’s the greatest country on earth. And if you like lower taxes, if you like what we’ve been able to do and accomplish in the One Big Beautiful Bill for the American people, then show up on Election Day and give us another try.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor