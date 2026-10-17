MS NOW’s Daniels: Oregon Has ‘Some of the Strictest Gun Laws’ in America

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Moment,” guest host Eugene Daniels stated that Oregon already has “some of the strictest gun laws in the country.”

While speaking with Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Daniels asked, “What needs to change in this country, in your view? Because, even in Oregon, you guys have some of the strictest gun laws in the country. And yet, we see what happened yesterday, still.”

Chang answered, “The county has developed a healthy schools partnership with the Bend-La Pine School District that tries to make sure that our schools are supportive and welcoming places, where kids feel like they belong. We offer school-based health centers with behavioral health clinicians at our schools, throughout the Bend-La Pine School District, throughout Deschutes County. Our community makes some of the most active use of extreme risk protection orders under Oregon’s red flag law in the state of Oregon. So, we have some of the highest numbers per capita of people of use of ERPOs, extreme risk protection orders, to remove guns from people who are going to harm themselves or others. We have very active programs to support our community in safely storing their guns, getting access to gun locks. And so, we have done all of these things, which maybe helped prevent something like this from happening in our community sooner, but they were not enough to prevent something like this from happening to our community yesterday.”

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