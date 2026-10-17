U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn Transitioning Out of Role: ‘Not an Easy Decision’

U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Deputy Director Matthew Quinn is resigning from his role with the agency, saying the transition plan has been in the works for quite some time.

Quinn made the announcement Friday and said he was leaving to spend time with his family, NewsNation reported.

“Today I informed the men and women of the @SecretService that I will be transitioning out of my role as Deputy Director. Director Curran and I have been working on a thoughtful transition plan for months now. Proud of the men & women of the USSS and all your accomplishments!” he wrote in a social media post:

The outlet obtained a letter he wrote to the agency’s employees regarding the transition. In his message, Quinn explained that his goal at the beginning of his 18 months of service was to “work myself out of this job as quickly as possible” and he believed the right time to leave was now.

Quinn also said, “This was not an easy decision.”

“Quinn came out of retirement to return to the agency at the personal request of Secret Service Director Sean Curran,” the NewsNation report continued. “Quinn said he is most proud of transforming the agency’s leadership team and increasing law enforcement staffing during his tenure.”

In July, Curran spoke during a news briefing about the current threat environment, ABC News reported.

“The numbers at this agency, and certainty I’ve never seen in my 24-year-career, they’re off the charts. I think the environment has become very volatile and that’s just across the board, not just to our protectees but local officials. The threat picture and environment is as large as I’ve ever seen it,” he stated.

Quinn said this week that the agency recorded a net gain of nearly 930 law enforcement personnel in 2026, which was a 722 percent increase.

The news about Quinn’s resignation and changes in the agency came after the U.S. Secret Service was scrutinized regarding assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, who has survived three incidents.

In October 2025, Breitbart News reported, “A RealClearPolitics article details how former President Joe Biden’s (D) U.S. Secret Service was steeped in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices and other troubles, including the reported issue of a plus-size agent.”

Several months later, a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail was “placed on administrative leave and had his clearance suspended after undercover footage allegedly showed him sharing sensitive operational information with a person he believed was a romantic interest, according to the agency and multiple reports,” the outlet said in January.