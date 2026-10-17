Cruz: ‘We’re Witnessing a Hostile Takeover of the Democrat Party by Communists and Islamists’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke optimistically about Republicans’ chances in the November 3 midterm elections, declaring that the GOP nominee for his state’s open U.S. Senate seat was going to win.

In a joint appearance with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Cruz said a “hostile takeover” of the Democratic Party by communists and Islamists was underway.

“Senator Cruz, I want to turn real quickly to Texas,” guest host Charlie Hurt said. “You know, we’ve seen a lot of these polls showing Talarico and Ken Paxton within the margin of error. In the past, you have been underestimated in the polls. What do you make of the polling in Texas right now?”

Cruz replied, “Look, in Texas, it’s a real fight, just like Alaska, it’s a real fight. Both races, I think, are tied right now. Now, here’s the good news, Charlie, we’re going to win Texas, and we’re going to win Alaska. Both of these races, we’re going to win, but we’re 18 days out. It’s all about turnout. The crazies, the radicals, look, we’re witnessing a hostile takeover of the Democrat Party by communists and Islamists. They’re going to show up. We’ve got to make sure commonsense conservatives show up.”

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