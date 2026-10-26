Dingell on Stevens Not Fully Backing El-Sayed: ‘She’s a Human Being’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) not giving fully forceful support to the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, by saying that “She’s a human being. But I know she’s voted for Abdul, and I know she’s supporting him.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Were you surprised that she wasn’t willing to be more forceful?”

Dingell responded, “I think she’s been — you want to know what? She’s a human being. And, last week, everybody was saying, why aren’t you on the trail with him? Well, Abdul’s out on the trail by himself, and people are going other places. I haven’t been with him that much. And give her a break. She’s a human being. But I know she’s voted for Abdul, and I know she’s supporting him.”

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