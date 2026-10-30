‘Clearly an Effort to Deceive’: Comer Calls Alaska’s ‘Decoy Dan’ Ploy ‘Cheating’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called the tale of two “Dan Sullivans” on the Alaska general election ballot for U.S. Senate an effort to deceive.

According to the Kentucky Republican, the move reportedly orchestrated by Democrats was “cheating.”

“Well, first of all, with Peltola, I mean, this is clearly an effort to deceive,” Comer said. “We have seen the evidence. We know that this was coordinated not just with her staff but with also with Democrat operatives. And this wasn’t just a spur of the moment thing, Sean. This was over several months.”

Hannity interrupted, “Congressman, I mean, I don’t mean to correct you, but this — this was in the works for over a year.”

Comer replied, “It was. It was dating back to, right, for over a year. And this is dirty politics at the best and probably it worked. I think there have been many laws that have been broken, especially if money transferred to get this decoy Dan on the ballot. So, we would like to give the campaign opportunities that were quoted in The New York Times with their text messages, if they want to come from the Oversight Committee before the election and explain themselves and prove their innocence, they’re more than welcome. But now I’ll say this, Sean, this is the quickest I’ve seen the Department of Justice move in the second term of the Trump administration. We’re very excited to see that they’re issuing these subpoenas. We’re excited to see that they’re being aggressive on this because the Democrats want to talk about trying to save democracy, this is another example of what the president was saying in his speech earlier in your monologue.”

“The Democrats continue to show a pattern of cheating,” he added. “This is cheating. And I don’t think any Democrat in Congress will want to publicly defend this type of behavior, especially when there’s evidence to show that this was a coordinated effort over many months to deceive the voters of Alaska.”

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