The recent charges against nearly 20 individuals for illegal voting in North Carolina is yet another example of the failure of Democrat Roy Cooper’s tenure as North Carolina governor.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that it had charged 18 foreign nationals with illegally voting in the state, Breitbart News reported. That is on top of 10 individuals charged earlier this month for illegally voting in federal elections.

“These aliens have been arrested and charged with illegally voting in multiple elections,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement to Breitbart News. “They knowingly violated our laws. Now, thanks to the devoted patriots of HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] and our partners at the Department of Justice, these aliens will have to answer for violating the sacred right of Americans to elect their own leadership.”

WATCH — Former RNC Chairman: Roy Cooper is “the Worst Governor in the History of North Carolina”:

Under the direction of Cooper’s hand-picked leadership, North Carolina’s State Board of Elections acted to protect the interests of Democrats over the administration of elections while refusing to take concerns of voter fraud seriously.

Dating back to 2020, Cooper’s election board worked with left-wing election denier Marc Elias to change mail-in ballot procedures that contradicted state law. The state-based John Locke Foundation said collusive settlements like the one Elias helped engineer subverted election laws, eliminated ballot safeguards, and extended the time in which ballots could be received by an extra week.

In 2024, Cooper’s election board majority engaged in blatantly partisan behavior and faced numerous lawsuits from the Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party. In one lawsuit, Cooper’s election board refused to comply with verifying the citizenship of over 225,000 voter registrations.

WATCH — NO VOTER ID ALLOWED: Bernie Moreno Says That Is Democrats’ “Dream” Nationwide:

Additionally, it took litigation to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the ballot in the November election after he endorsed President Trump.

The long culture of corruption from Cooper’s time in office has been documented by Breitbart News.

He spearheaded an attempt to create a $57.8 million slush fund, enrich his family through a controversial solar farm deal, is connected to the owners of company federal regulators slapped with a $1.1 billion fine and said perpetrated a “fraud for the history books,” and repeatedly intimidated the former director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier this month, Cooper once again enlisted Elias’s services following a media inquiry about his health.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.