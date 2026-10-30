Elon Musk warned that if Democrats get a trifecta — a “clean sweep” — by winning control of the House, Senate, and the presidency in 2028, they will make Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico states, expand the Supreme Court, and open borders.

In a post on X, Musk explained that by making the nation’s capital and Puerto Rico states, packing the court, and opening the borders and legalizing illegal migrants, it “would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state.” Musk added that it would also result in “the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.”

“My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate,” Musk wrote.

He added that his second concern is that Democrats would “open the borders and legalize everyone living in” the United States “illegally to cement a permanent majority.”

As his third concern, Musk listed they would “[i]ncrease the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority.”

“All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029,” Musk added. “That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.”

Several people — such as Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) — responded to Musk’s post by agreeing and urging to people to “pay attention” and to “vote Republican.”

“Pay attention folks,” Trump Jr. wrote in a post on X.

“YES,” Mace wrote in a post on X. “This is exactly what they will do. They’ve said as much for years. Statehood for DC & Puerto Rico. Blanket amnesty. Court packing. Permanent one-party rule.”

“Vote Republican,” Mace added. “Everything else is secondary.”

“Please Read This,” former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote in a post on X.