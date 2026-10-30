Nancy Pelosi Trashes Abdul El-Sayed, Says His Radical Views Are ‘Concerning… We’ll See If He Gets Elected’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, stating that his radical views on Israel were “more than concerning.”

During an interview on the On Brand podcast with host Donny Deutsch, Deutsch expressed that it feels like part of the Democrat Party “has just abandoned Israel and actually has tones of antisemitism.” Pelosi highlighted how she has “more Jewish grandchildren than anybody in Congress,” and added that she does “not know of anybody” in Congress in the Democrat Party “who is engaged in antisemitism.”

Pelosi added that if there are people engaged in antisemitism, “it’s only a few.” She claimed that sometimes lawmakers “say things that they shouldn’t and can be interpreted that way.”

“Yeah, when you say Israel doesn’t have the right to be a Jewish state, that’s antisemitic as far as I’m concerned,” Deutsch said.

“Who says that?” Pelosi questioned.

“Mamdani has said that” Deutsch responded. Pelosi interjected to point out that she “can’t account” for what Mamdani says.

Deutsch continued to add that El-Sayed “has said that he doesn’t believe” Israel should be a Jewish state.

“It’s more than concerning, it’s wrong,” Pelosi responded. “It isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person, Michigan will see if he gets elected to Congress.”

Breitbart News has reported that during a recent debate against Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, El-Sayed was asked “if he would vote to provide defensive weaponry to Israel if the nation was ‘attacked tomorrow by Iran or another state actor.'” El-Sayed was reported as “essentially” indicating that “he would not vote to help Israel defend itself”:

The debate moderator, longtime political reporter and senior journalist for WOOD TV8, Rick Albin, asked El-Sayed if he would vote to provide defensive weaponry to Israel if the nation was “attacked tomorrow by Iran or another state actor.” El-Sayed did not reply yes or no but essentially indicated he would not vote to help Israel defend itself against a hostile enemy because he does not believe in tax dollars “buying weapons for other countries.”

Breitbart News has also reported that during an interview on NBC News, El-Sayed “responded to posts from his half-sister about his family’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood.” El-Sayed stated his family has “no ties” and that people were “using hearsay evidence from a tweet.”

During an interview on ABC News, El-Sayed criticized Israel and stated that “an ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn’t be fighting is not an ally,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

El-Sayed added that he thinks “it’s time” for the United States “to realize that Israel is actually not our friend.”