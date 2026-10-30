WATCH — President Trump and First Lady Welcome 6,000 Guests for Halloween at the White House: ‘No Tricks, Just Treats’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted trick-or-treaters for the annual Halloween bash on Thursday at the White House, with photos and videos showing the colorful festivities.

The couple welcomed 6,000 guests to the South Lawn and many of the attendees were children in costumes who were eager to receive a commemorative chocolate bar from the president and his wife, the New York Post reported.

“Spooky songs, courtesy of the U.S. Air Force string band, played in the background. Construction continued on the president’s new ballroom with sparks flying from squealing metal saws,” the outlet said, adding guests also enjoyed an Air Force One flyover.

Indeed, video footage caught the moment Air Force One glided over the White House as the event continued:

The White House said Thursday during the event there were “No tricks, just treats” at the celebration:

The Office of the First Lady also shared video footage of Mrs. Trump emerging from the White House alongside her husband while she held a little girl’s hand. The chocolate bars the Trumps handed to trick-or-treaters appeared to be the famous Hershey’s bars:

The U.S. Secret Service was also present for the celebration:

According to the White House Historical Association’s website, “First Lady Mamie Eisenhower publicly decorated the White House for Halloween for the first time in 1958. She hosted a lunch for the wives of staff members in the State Dining Room. Decorations included skeletons hanging from the wall lights, yellow jack-o’-lanterns, and shocks of dried corn in the corners of the room.”

“With the arrival of young children at the White House during the Kennedy administration, Halloween photographs emerged of the Kennedy children in the Oval Office with their costumes. President and Mrs. Kennedy also began a tradition of hosting a trick-or-treat Halloween event for friends and staff. Larger events have been held on the grounds of the White House ever since, especially by first families with younger children, such as Amy Carter, Chelsea Clinton, and Malia and Sasha Obama,” the site read.

Trump administration staffers brought their families to the spooky celebration Thursday, the Post article said, adding, “The event also included military, law enforcement, foster and adoptive families.”